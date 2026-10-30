SC not inclined to impose total firecracker ban

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it was not inclined to impose a complete ban on firecrackers during Diwali, observing that it did not want to hurt anyone’s feelings. The court, however, stressed the need for strict enforcement of existing rules to curb pollution caused by firecrackers.

The bench also suggested that the Delhi government use prominent public figures to spread awareness about the harmful effects of firecrackers, naming celebrated cricketer Virat Kohli as a possible choice. “Why don’t you use public figures for spreading awareness? Why don’t you use a celebrated cricketer like Virat Kohli to spread awareness?” the bench asked the Delhi government.

The court observed that Diwali celebrations could boost morale and promote positivity, while emphasising the need to balance festive sentiments with measures to address air pollution.

The Delhi government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it was prepared to tackle the pollution season, saying it had put several measures in place to curb air pollution in the national capital. “We have pulled up our socks and are geared up for the pollution season,” Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), told the top court.