Give medicine even if Covid symptoms are mild : Collector C Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy observed that it would be possible to prevent coronavirus from affecting healthy people if we could identify people with corona symptoms through the door-to-door survey and keep them in quarantine. He ordered the survey team to give medicines to those with little to no Covid symptoms.

On Friday, the Collector inspected door-to-door Covid survey programme conducted at Dharmaram B at field level and gave several suggestions. He also met four survey teams in Nadipally, two teams in Dichpally and one team in Gandhinagar.

He reviewed the survey process and told them to identify the infected ones and to provide awareness on how to prevent the virus from spreading to others. They were told to give medical kit immediately to those with mild Covid 19 symptoms.