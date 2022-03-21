Govt striving to provide jobs for locals: Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Nizamabad: 95 per cent of the government jobs to be filled in Telangana by locals, stated State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Sunday. The Minister laid foundation stones for the development works in Balkonda constituency worth Rs 4 crores. Speaking on the occasion, He said that the government had recruited 1,30000 jobs in seven years since it came to power. He said that notification would be issued soon for another 80,000 job vacancies. The Chief Minister KCR had put pressure on the Centre in an attempt to make 95 per cent of the jobs available to the locals with the amendment of the Presidential orders. 1,978 government jobs were given to locals in Nizamabad district too, the minister said. 1000 constable posts will be filled in the police department itself, he added. The Minister said arrangements were being made to provide free training with the help of donors to help interested and deserving youths get jobs in the police department. He also said that a website has been specially designed for this. Balkonda constituency is making the app available exclusively for the youth eligible for the respective jobs to get better training through videos so that more people can get jobs, he added. He said the government was also setting up free training camps with the aim of providing job opportunities to the youth. He added Telangana is number one in the country in terms of job creation and implementation of welfare development programmes.

The Minister said that no other State in the country has seen such large-scale job replacements and lamented that Uttar Pradesh which is four times bigger than Telangana has not done anything to provide jobs to the unemployed youth. Prashanth Reddy stated that he is ready to resign as a Minister if anyone proved what he said was wrong. He informed that Minister KTR had said that 17,000 new industries have been set up in the State. As a result, 16 lakh people in Telangana have got employment opportunities in the private sector as well. The Minister said that the IT sector had only 3 lakh employees so far but now the number has increased to 6 lakh. Prashanth Reddy urged the people to recognize these facts and stand by their government.

He reminded that KCR is implementing welfare development programmes with an aim of uplifting people from all walks of life in Telangana apart from job creation. We are allocating large sums of money for the construction of Vaikuntha sanctuaries, CC roads, drainages, nurseries, BT roads as well as caste society buildings for all castes in every village with the intention of providing all kinds of facilities available to the people in the villages. He added that the programmes being carried out to support the caste professions had brought about a significant change in their economic status.

He added further that the government was providing financial help for the maintenance of mosques and halls. The Minister was accompanied by officials of the respective departments and local representatives.