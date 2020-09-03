Wrap up Rythu Vedika works by September 30: Collector C Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy directed the authorities to complete roof construction of Rythu Vedika by September 15 and complete the building by September 30. On Thursday he paid a surprise visit to Padakal, Kaligot, Chintaluru and Jakranpalli villages in Jakranpalli mandal and inspected the construction works of Rythu Vedika, Palle Prakruthi Vanalu, Vaikuntadhammam, Haritha Haram and dumping yards in various villages.



Stating that planting of large number of plants in villages as part of Haritha Haram will change the face of the village, the Collector asked the officials concerned to plant 50 to 100 coconut and Ashoka trees in each village. He also suggested buying large plants from outside nurseries and maintenance will be done by MGNREGS money.

Later the Collector visited Primary School in Jakranpalli and enquired about online classes and the students' response. Teachers were instructed to ensure that every student attend the online classes.

He inspected the Village Park on the school campus and directed the officials to keep the school and village clean. Panchayat Secretary and MPDO were directed to complete plantation work on both sides of the road from Padakal to Kaligodu during the week and to send pictures of the same to him.

Narayana Reddy directed the authorities to expedite the work of Chintaluru Rythu Vedika

and select a site for Vaikunthadhamam and construct it

immediately.

The Collector was accompanied by MPDO Bharati, Tahsildar Raju, AEPR Ahmed Hussain, sarpanches Chetan, Sukanya, MPTC Gangareddy and others.