Jana Sena alleges injustice by alliance partners

Ongole: A rift within the alliance parties has come out in the open in Ongole ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections. Former Jana Sena Prakasam district president and OUDA chairman Shaik Reyaz has made serious allegations in a video message that he recorded himself. The video has started a strong political debate across the region.

Reyaz said that alliance partners are trying to harm Jana Sena candidates, even though all the parties are working together under one banner. He said that deliberate efforts are being made to weaken the party. The Ongole Municipal Corporation has 62 divisions. Jana Sena is contesting in 18 of them. Reyaz appealed to voters to cast their votes for all 18 candidates on the Glass symbol. He said this would strengthen the leadership of party chief Pawan Kalyan. He also asked party workers and voters to unite and show the real strength of Jana Sena in Ongole. He expressed anger over repeated attempts to push the party aside.

The video has drawn more attention because of one thing that Reyaz did not do. While he asked for votes for the 18 candidates, he did not mention the alliance's mayoral candidate and did not ask anyone to vote for that person. This silence shows deep differences among the alliance leaders in the district as polling comes closer.