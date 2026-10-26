MLA campaigns for alliance candidate

Ongole: Local MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao appealed to voters on Sunday to elect the alliance candidates in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections and support the city’s ongoing development work. He said the alliance government took up many development programmes in the city after coming to power. He said the city can grow further if the alliance mayor and corporator candidates win by a large margin. As part of the campaign, he visited the 11th, 12th and 13th divisions.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and TDP mayor candidate Nallamalli Sri Silpa joined him. They visited Puli Venkata Reddy Colony, Indira Colony, and Joshua Colony in Division 11. In Division 12, they visited Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Indiramma Colony and NTR Colony. In Division 13, they campaigned in Koppolu village. People gave the leaders a warm welcome.

Corporator candidates B Vijayalakshmi, Kalluri Prasanna and Gaddala Sravan Kumar took part in the campaign. Many BJP leaders and alliance workers also participated.