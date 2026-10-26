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MLA campaigns for alliance candidate

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Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and TDP mayor candidate Nallamalli Sri Silpa joined him

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, along with MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Mayor candidate Nallamalli Sri Silpa campaigning for alliance candidates in Ongole on Sunday
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Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, along with MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Mayor candidate Nallamalli Sri Silpa campaigning for alliance candidates in Ongole on Sunday

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Ongole: Local MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao appealed to voters on Sunday to elect the alliance candidates in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections and support the city’s ongoing development work. He said the alliance government took up many development programmes in the city after coming to power. He said the city can grow further if the alliance mayor and corporator candidates win by a large margin. As part of the campaign, he visited the 11th, 12th and 13th divisions.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and TDP mayor candidate Nallamalli Sri Silpa joined him. They visited Puli Venkata Reddy Colony, Indira Colony, and Joshua Colony in Division 11. In Division 12, they visited Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Indiramma Colony and NTR Colony. In Division 13, they campaigned in Koppolu village. People gave the leaders a warm welcome.

Corporator candidates B Vijayalakshmi, Kalluri Prasanna and Gaddala Sravan Kumar took part in the campaign. Many BJP leaders and alliance workers also participated.

Naresh Nandam
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Naresh Nandam

Naresh.Nandam[email protected]

Naresh Babu Nandam works as a Special Correspondent at The Hans India and primarily covers the erstwhile Prakasam district. He has a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a bachelor's degree in Law. He has around twenty years of experience in print and broadcast journalism. He is a certified Google News Initiative trainer for fact-checking and online verification. Outside his journalism work, he is an OSINT practitioner and takes part in CTF challenges. He is the author of a spiritual thriller titled 'The Amber Scroll', available on Amazon.in.

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Ongole ElectionsTDP AllianceDamacharla Janardhana RaoMayoral CampaignAndhra Pradesh Politics
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