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Indrakeeladri swamped by Bhavani devotees
In Short
The hill shrine was filled with devotees dressed in red, while chants of ‘Jai Bhavani’ and ‘Jai Jai Bhavani’ reverberated across the temple premises
Vijayawada: Indrakeeladri witnessed a massive influx of Bhavani devotees and general pilgrims from the early hours of Sunday as thousands of devotees from far-off places arrived at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam to undertake their Deeksha Viramana (conclusion of their religious vows).
The hill shrine was filled with devotees dressed in red, while chants of ‘Jai Bhavani’ and ‘Jai Jai Bhavani’ reverberated across the temple premises. Heavy crowds poured in through both the Ghat Road and Kanaka Durga Nagar routes, filling the queue lines on the hill.
In view of the unprecedented rush, the temple administration took several measures to facilitate darshan and regulate the movement of devotees. To manage the crowds, the temple authorities cancelled Antaralaya darshan from the morning.
After offering Maha Nivedana to the presiding deity at noon, the temple authorities also cancelled all categories of special-entry darshan tickets to provide greater access to ordinary devotees and Bhavani Deeksha devotees. Only Sarva Darshan (Free Darshan) was being allowed for all pilgrims waiting in the queue lines.
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