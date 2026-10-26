- SARAS mela records Rs 1.07 cr sales in a day
- RTC starts QR code parcel booking at Ongole depot
- APPTA seeks poll duty exemption for employees with chronic illnesses
- JSP candidates allege forced withdrawal of nominations in civic polls
- Over 3k students and 300 startups gather at JNTUA conclave
- YSRCP will serve as guardians of Anantapur
- Tirupati to host CII regional summit
- Minor negligence leads to fatal electrical accidents: APSPDCL SE
India beat Zim by 121 runs
In Short
India piled up 328 for 6 and then bowled out Zimbabwe for 207 in 48.5 overs.
Vadodara: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a scintillating 126, while all-rounder Deepti Sharma struck an unbeaten 106 as India thrashed Zimbabwe by 121 runs in the second women’s ODI here on Sunday.
India piled up 328 for 6 and then bowled out Zimbabwe for 207 in 48.5 overs.
After opener Pratika Rawal followed up her first match century with a polished 61 off 67 balls, Harmanpreet struck her eighth ODI hundred in a 121-ball knock that was studded with 15 fours. She added 153 for the fifth wicket with Deepti, who also hit 15 boundaries in her 86-ball-knock.
For Zimbabwe, Modester Mupachikwa (49) and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (46) were the main contributors.
Brief Scores:
India: 328 for 6 (Harmanpreet Kaur 126, Deepti Sharma 106 not out, Pratika Rawal 61; Nomvelo Sibanda 2/38)
Zimbabwe: 207 all out in 48.5 overs (Modester Mupachikwa 49, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano 46; Vaishnavi Sharma 4/39).”
Tummidihetti On Agenda… Revanth to meet Maha CM in Mumbai today
As Fine Paddy Prices Skyrocket… Procuring fine rice for PDS a big challenge for Telangana govt
Cyclone alert: Hyderabad IMD sounds red alert for heavy rain in Telangana
Govt must engage with Rahul; Congress leader must oblige traders
Bringing the scourge of famine to the spotlight is a good augury
The death of modesty: How political entitlement is rotting the republic