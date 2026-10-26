India beat Zim by 121 runs

Vadodara: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a scintillating 126, while all-rounder Deepti Sharma struck an unbeaten 106 as India thrashed Zimbabwe by 121 runs in the second women’s ODI here on Sunday.

India piled up 328 for 6 and then bowled out Zimbabwe for 207 in 48.5 overs.

After opener Pratika Rawal followed up her first match century with a polished 61 off 67 balls, Harmanpreet struck her eighth ODI hundred in a 121-ball knock that was studded with 15 fours. She added 153 for the fifth wicket with Deepti, who also hit 15 boundaries in her 86-ball-knock.

For Zimbabwe, Modester Mupachikwa (49) and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (46) were the main contributors.

Brief Scores:

India: 328 for 6 (Harmanpreet Kaur 126, Deepti Sharma 106 not out, Pratika Rawal 61; Nomvelo Sibanda 2/38)

Zimbabwe: 207 all out in 48.5 overs (Modester Mupachikwa 49, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano 46; Vaishnavi Sharma 4/39).”