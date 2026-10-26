Two-year childcare leave for women staff sought

Vijayawada: The AP JAC Amaravati has resolved to intensify its efforts to protect the rights of women employees and secure better workplace facilities, including two years of childcare leave, separate toilets in all government offices and crèches at district-level office complexes.

The resolutions were adopted at a state-level conference of the association’s women’s wing held at Revenue Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday. The conference also elected a new 21-member state committee for the 2026-2029 term, with Ponnuru Vijayalakshmi as chairperson and P Rajani as secretary general.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, AP JAC Amaravati state chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the association would strengthen its women’s wing to address the problems of women employees and promote their empowerment.

Secretary general Palisetti Damodara Rao said women employees had played a significant role in the association’s movements for the resolution of employee-related issues. Associate chairman TV Phani Perraju said the association would further strengthen women’s leadership at district and divisional levels and ensure greater participation in decision-making.

The new committee includes Associate Chairperson Saikam Sivakumareddy, Treasurer Dr VS Sailakshmi, Publicity Secretary G Anupama and Organising Secretary Anushalatha. Five co-chairpersons, five vice-chairpersons and five secretaries were also elected.