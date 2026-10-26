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SARAS mela records Rs 1.07 cr sales in a day
In Short
The cumulative sales of the 10-day exhibition reached Rs 8.24 crore as of October 24, with around 3.60 lakh products sold
Vijayawada: The National SARAS Mela–2026, being held at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada, continued to attract large crowds on October 24 (Saturday), recording sales of Rs 1.07 crore through 82,730 products sold in a single day. The cumulative sales of the 10-day exhibition reached Rs 8.24 crore as of October 24, with around 3.60 lakh products sold. More than 63,000 visitors thronged the venue on Saturday, reflecting the growing interest in products made and marketed by women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from across the country.
The cultural programmes organised alongside the exhibition added colour to the event, with traditional Fugdi dance performances by women artists from Goa emerging as a major attraction. The lively folk dance, characterised by coordinated movements, rhythmic footwork and a distinctive sound produced by the performers, captivated audiences.
Unlike many folk dances, Fugdi is traditionally performed without musical instruments, with dancers creating rhythm through their movements and a characteristic ‘foo’ sound made by blowing through their mouths. The performance drew enthusiastic applause from visitors. Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam recitals also formed part of the cultural programme.
The cultural events encouraged visitors to explore the exhibition stalls, giving greater visibility to products displayed by rural women entrepreneurs and contributing to strong sales. The National SARAS Mela–2026 is being organised jointly by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and the Andhra Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (APSRLM/SERP). It provides a national platform for rural women entrepreneurs to showcase their products, reach new customers and expand their market opportunities.
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