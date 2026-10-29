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NDA workers told to strive for victory in civic polls

NDA workers and leaders felicitating Mayor Candidate Sri Silpa, MLAs Janardhana Rao, Vijay Kumar, Jana Sena and BJP leaders at a programme in Ongole on Wednesday
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NDA workers and leaders felicitating Mayor Candidate Sri Silpa, MLAs Janardhana Rao, Vijay Kumar, Jana Sena and BJP leaders at a programme in Ongole on Wednesday

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Ongole: MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao has asked leaders and workers of the NDA to work together for the win of alliance candidates in the Ongole Municipal Corporation elections. He asked them to ensure a big win for TDP mayor candidate Nallamalli Sri Shilpa and for the corporator candidates in all 62 divisions.

He spoke at a friendly meeting of alliance leaders and workers in Ongole on Wednesday afternoon. Santhanuthalapadu MLA B N Vijay Kumar, OUDA Chairman and former Janasena district president Shaik Reyaz, constituency leader Kandi Ravisankar and BJP district president Seggam Srinivas also attended.

Many TDP, Janasena, and BJP leaders and workers also took part.

Naresh Nandam
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Naresh Nandam

Naresh.Nandam[email protected]

Naresh Babu Nandam works as a Special Correspondent at The Hans India and primarily covers the erstwhile Prakasam district. He has a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a bachelor's degree in Law. He has around twenty years of experience in print and broadcast journalism. He is a certified Google News Initiative trainer for fact-checking and online verification. Outside his journalism work, he is an OSINT practitioner and takes part in CTF challenges. He is the author of a spiritual thriller titled 'The Amber Scroll', available on Amazon.in.

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Damacharla Janardhana RaoOngole Municipal CorporationNallamalli Sri ShilpaNDA Alliance OngolePrakasam Politics
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