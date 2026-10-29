NDA workers told to strive for victory in civic polls

Ongole: MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao has asked leaders and workers of the NDA to work together for the win of alliance candidates in the Ongole Municipal Corporation elections. He asked them to ensure a big win for TDP mayor candidate Nallamalli Sri Shilpa and for the corporator candidates in all 62 divisions.

He spoke at a friendly meeting of alliance leaders and workers in Ongole on Wednesday afternoon. Santhanuthalapadu MLA B N Vijay Kumar, OUDA Chairman and former Janasena district president Shaik Reyaz, constituency leader Kandi Ravisankar and BJP district president Seggam Srinivas also attended.

Many TDP, Janasena, and BJP leaders and workers also took part.