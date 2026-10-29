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Police conduct blood donation camp

Prakasam police organising a candle rally as part of Police Martyrs Commemoration Week in Ongole on Wednesday
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Prakasam police organising a candle rally as part of Police Martyrs Commemoration Week in Ongole on Wednesday

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Ongole: Prakasam district police held a blood donation camp, a medical camp and a candle rally on Wednesday as part of the Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Week.

Additional SP N Yugandhar Babu and AR Additional SP G Nageswara Rao inaugurated the blood donation camp and the medical camp at the Police Kalyana Mandapam here. Doctors checked the health of police staff and their family members. About 130 people, including the police officers, staff, students and members of the public, donated blood.

Speaking on the occasion, Yugandhar Babu said the camp was held in memory of the police martyrs who gave their lives for the safety and peace of society. He said many people die in road accidents, childbirth and serious illnesses because blood is not available in time. He said giving blood in an emergency is like giving life.

He also asked police personnel to take regular health tests and eat good food. The donors were given fruit juice, biscuits and certificates.

In the evening, police officers and staff took out a candle rally from the district police office to the martyrs’ memorial at Kurnool Road junction. They lit candles and paid their respects. Yugandhar Babu said the courage and sacrifice of the martyrs would inspire future generations.

Naresh Nandam
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Naresh Nandam

Naresh.Nandam[email protected]

Naresh Babu Nandam works as a Special Correspondent at The Hans India and primarily covers the erstwhile Prakasam district. He has a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a bachelor's degree in Law. He has around twenty years of experience in print and broadcast journalism. He is a certified Google News Initiative trainer for fact-checking and online verification. Outside his journalism work, he is an OSINT practitioner and takes part in CTF challenges. He is the author of a spiritual thriller titled 'The Amber Scroll', available on Amazon.in.

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Police Martyrs Commemoration WeekPrakasam PoliceOngole Police EventAdditional SP N Yugandhar BabuBlood Donation Camp Ongole
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