Police conduct blood donation camp

Ongole: Prakasam district police held a blood donation camp, a medical camp and a candle rally on Wednesday as part of the Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Week.

Additional SP N Yugandhar Babu and AR Additional SP G Nageswara Rao inaugurated the blood donation camp and the medical camp at the Police Kalyana Mandapam here. Doctors checked the health of police staff and their family members. About 130 people, including the police officers, staff, students and members of the public, donated blood.

Speaking on the occasion, Yugandhar Babu said the camp was held in memory of the police martyrs who gave their lives for the safety and peace of society. He said many people die in road accidents, childbirth and serious illnesses because blood is not available in time. He said giving blood in an emergency is like giving life.

He also asked police personnel to take regular health tests and eat good food. The donors were given fruit juice, biscuits and certificates.

In the evening, police officers and staff took out a candle rally from the district police office to the martyrs’ memorial at Kurnool Road junction. They lit candles and paid their respects. Yugandhar Babu said the courage and sacrifice of the martyrs would inspire future generations.