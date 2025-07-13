1,000 non-Hindus working in TTD, asserts Bhanu Prakash

Tirupati: Strongly defending Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s allegations that 1,000 non-Hindus are working in TTD, BJP leader and TTD trust board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy sought a door-to-door survey of TTD employees to find out non-Hindus working in TTD. Criticising YSRCP senior leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for finding fault with Sanjay Kumar’s statement, he dared him, who was also former TTD chairman, to press for the door-to-door survey.

“There are 22,000 employees, including contract and outsourced and regular, in which many are still practising other religious faiths in their homes. I myself asked the management to take up a door-to-door survey to find out those TTD employees following other religion during TTD board meetings,” he said.

He said such employees work in TTD, a Hindu religious institution, but reluctant to take Swamy vari prasadam or harathi. He wanted Karunakar Reddy stop deriving political mileage out of Sanjay Kumar’s statement and extend his support to clean the TTD administration. He further said people will not forget the irregularities that had taken place in TTD during YSRCP rule 2019-24 and also appointing a Nasthika (non-believer) as TTD chairman.