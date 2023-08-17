13 Major roads to be redeveloped with Rs 31 crores

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) will take up modernisation of 13 major roads, which are under its maintenance and also the drains and footpaths in the pilgrim city at a total cost of Rs 31 crore.

TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy stated this at a joint meeting on roads development, with the officials of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) and TTD engineering officials, at the Corporation office here on Wednesday, which is the first meeting after he became the chairman.

The chairman said that the necessary approval of Rs 31 crore required for the modernisation of roads, drains and footpath will be obtained in Trust Board’s first meeting. He directed the TTD engineering department to put up high mast lights at all junctions within a week in the city as part of modernisation of roads. He added that a link road connecting SV Zoo Park bypass road from Cherlopalli to Vakulamatha temple on Puthalapattu – Naidupeta national highway and also reconstruction of drains on air bypass road to avoid stagnation and inundation of roads will also be taken up by the TTD.

The other works, the TTD chairman directed the officials, include construction of new arch and gates at Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapams replacing the old ones as part of beautification and smooth flow of vehicles through the gate into the Kalyana Mandapam complex; drains reconstruction at Sri Govindaraja Swamy Arts College; redevelopment of KT road; setting new gate after closing the existing one at Srinivasam pilgrim complex to facilitate smooth flow of vehicles from flyover which terminates at the existing gate; and also installation of big statue of Saint Ramanuja at Renigunta - Tiruchanur-Tirupati road junction. Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner D Haritha, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, TTD Technical Advisor Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Engineer D Nageswara Rao, Superintendent Engineer Mohan and others attended the meeting.