15.77 lakh voters in Chittoor dist: Collector

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar said that Chittoor district has a total of 15,77,743 voters as on Friday.

The Collector held a review meeting with representatives of various political parties to discuss election-related matters. He said that as per the schedule given by the Election Commission of India, a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls is being conducted.

Through this process, bogus and deceased voters are being removed to prepare a transparent voter list.

He said suggestions and advice from political party representatives are being accepted as part of the exercise.

The Collector informed that awareness programmes were conducted for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in all 1,776 polling stations in the district. Political party representatives can verify the voter list through their BLOs, he said. Political parties were requested to inform BLOs about any bogus or deceased voters noticed by them and cooperate in removing such names from the rolls.

He stated that 85 percent mapping has been completed by the concerned BLOs.

All political parties were advised to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) immediately for each polling station. Under the SIR mapping with the 2002–2025 electoral rolls, the district has achieved 74.45 percent progress so far.

The total 15,77,743 voters are spread across the seven Assembly constituencies of Punganur, Nagari, GD Nellore, Chittoor, Puthalapattu, Palamaner and Kuppam.

The Collector said the process of enrolling new voters who have completed 18 years of age is being taken up on priority.

Daily progress is being updated on the ECI website. At present, 6,571 claims are pending, including 1,071 under Form 6, 798 under Form 7 and 4,702 under Form 8.

District Revenue Officer K Mohan Kumar, Surendra Kumar (TDP), Paradesi (INC), Atluri Srinivasulu (BJP), N Uday Kumar Reddy (YSRCP), Kalluri Bala Subramanyam (Aam Aadmi), and other officials attended the meeting.