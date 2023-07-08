15th Anniversary Fete: SVBC channel gets global recognition with Parayanams says TTD chief

Tirupati: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said that the SVBC channel has earned global recognition, thanks to the Parayanams, the mass chanting of devotional verses from Hindu Texts, receiving overwhelming response worldwide.

The viewer base is galloping with the live-telecast of the devotional Parayanam, the focused chanting of slokas Epics and Puranas, he said, informing that plans are afoot to take up more and more such Dharmic programmes in SVBC for the propagation of Sanatana Hindu Dharma in a widespread manner.

Participating in the SVBC 15th anniversary celebrations at the Channel office premises near Alipiri on Friday as chief guest, the TTD Chairman said particularly during the Covid period when devotees were scared to leave their homes, the SVBC channel under the able guidance of TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy had telecast numerous live Dharmic programmes attracting millions and millions of devotees across the globe.

The telecast of Visuchika Maha Mantra Parayanam, Sundarakanda, Bhagavad Gita, Balakanda and other Parayanams and religious discourses had garnered a huge following and also a morale booster to scores of devotees during the most difficult pandemic period, he explained.

Besides, SVBC YouTube and online FM Radio have also got massive acceptance and following from devotees. TTD had built separate studios for telecast shows for Hindi, Tamil and Kannada channels, he said adding that the management also undertook several welfare programmes for the channel employees as well, recognising their services for the growth of channel.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD EO and SVBC Managing Director AV Dharma Reddy said the channel produced several devotee-interested programmes in coordination with other TTD wings and National Sanskrit University (NSU) turning the SVBC into a leading devotional channel.

The Parayana Yagnam which commenced during Covid times seeking divine intervention for the well-being of the entire humanity has been continuing. The recently commenced Srimad Bhagavatam pravachanam is viewed by a multitude of devotees across the world, and speaks about the range of reception to SVBC programmes from devotees.

He gave a clarion call to SVBC channel employees to strive to produce society-friendly and Bhakti programmes for the well-being of humanity.

SVBC Chairman Dr Saikrishna Yachendra said the dedicated and committed employees are the driving force for the channel. The VBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar presented the annual report of the channel and the action plan for the coming days. Later the TTD Chairman and EO presented the certificates and prizes for the winners of sports and other competitions held to the SVBC employees as part of anniversary celebrations. TTD Board member Nanda Kumar, JEO (H & E) Sada Bhargavi, SV Vedic University Vice Chancellor Acharya Rani Sadasiva Murty, SVBC board member Vasanta Kavita and advisor Naga Durga Rao were present.