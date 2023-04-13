18,229 beneficiaries get Rs 27.34 cr under EBC Nestham in Tirupati

Tirupati/Nellore/Chittoor/Kadapa: The government scheme YSR EBC Nestham aimed at improving the livelihood opportunities and the living standards of women in economically backward castes (EBC), has benefitted 18,229 beneficiaries in Tirupati district in its second instalment. Under this scheme, EBC women in the age group of 45-60 years and fulfil prescribed criteria will benefit and will get Rs 15,000 per annum for three years.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has released the benefit amount to the beneficiaries in the state at Markapur in Prakasam district while the district level programme was held at the Collectorate in which DRO M Srinivasa Rao was present. He released the mega cheque of Rs 27.34 crore under the scheme. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao said that women from upper castes, who were economically backward, were eligible for this scheme. The beneficiaries have got Rs 15,000 which has been credited in their bank accounts.

The DRO asked the women to make use of this amount and choose proper employment opportunities to help the families financially. BC Corporation Executive Director Babu Reddy, BC Welfare officer Bhaskar Reddy, other officials and beneficiaries took part in the programme.

In Nellore, ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma, Joint Collector Kurmanath and other officials took part in the programme and released the cheque of Rs 48.14 crore meant for 32,097 beneficiaries in the district. On this occasion, the ZP chairperson said that the CM was always thinking of benefitting people of all sections.

She thanked the CM for coming to the rescue of economically backward caste women by giving them Rs 15000 each. She felt that the women should try to empower themselves by making use of the benefit amount. BC Corporation ED Brahmananda Reddy, BC Welfare officer Venkataiah, Handlooms AD Anand Kumar and others participated.

In Chittoor, MLA A Srinivasulu said that YSR EBC Nestham scheme will benefit over 23,658 beneficiaries and they would receive Rs 35.50 crore financial assistance. A meeting was held at the Collectorate on Wednesday in which the MLA participated as chief guest. Srinivasulu said that women beneficiaries in the age group of 45-60 years belonging to Reddy, Kamma, Aryavaisya, Brahmins, Kshethriya, Velama and other OCs would be provided Rs 15,000 aid under YSR EBC Nestham scheme. He appealed to beneficiaries to avail the financial assistance for their financial uplift. District Collector S Shanmohan said that those eligible women who were left over, can meet the authorities of Sachivalayam for the sanction of assistance. Mayor B Amuda, former MP M Gnanendra Reddy, Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha Chairman B Madhubala, ZP Vice-Chairperson Y Ramya and ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy were present.

In Kadapa, Joint Collector CM Saikanth Varma said the YSR EBC Nestham scheme will benefit over 33,087 people in the district. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will receive Rs 15,000 financial assistance to improve their economic position.

The government released Rs 49.63 crore under second phase to beneficiaires.

He urged those who failed to get the scheme, can approach village secretariat at their respective areas or government's special toll

free no 1902.