23 died due to oxygen disruption - CPI Narayana

Tirupati, May 12: The government in order to cover up its failure downplaying Ruia hospital death toll which was actually 23 but declared only 11 died due to oxygen disruption in the hospital, said CPI national secretary K Narayana.

In a statement from his village near Nagari, the copies of which were released to media on Wednesday, the Communist leader releasing the details of the 23 deceased said ' with utmost responsibility and heavy heart I am releasing the list of 23 who died in Ruia hospital to challenge the government to disprove it.

Stating that both thr centre and state governments have failed to tackle the pandemic second wave, he wanted both the government s atleast from now onwards work sincerely to contain Covid and provide succour to the thousands affected.

In this connection he said all deaths due to no oxygen supply is government murders and criticized the state government unable to get required oxygen from the centre.