3-day meet on PFAM begins at IIT Tirupati

Tirupati: The 3-day international conference on ‘Processing and Fabrication of Advanced Materials’ (PFAM-XXIX) being organised by Department of Mechanical Engineering in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati jointly with National Design & Research Forum (NDRF) Bangalore began on Wednesday. As part of it, Dr R K Ray symposium will be held on Thursday.

APVS Prasad, Chief CEMILAC DRDO, Bangalore was the chief guest of the conference which was also attended by IIT Tirupati Director Prof K N Satyanarayana, conference chairman Dr M. Ravi Sankar, guests Dr U Kamachi Mudali, Prof T S Srivatsan of USA who is also the founder of PFAM, NDRF chairman Dr P Raghothama Rao, organising secretary and convenor Dr Ajay Kumar and NDRF director Dr S Seetharamu.

The conference brought together researchers, academicians, industry experts and students from around the world to exchange ideas and share their latest findings on various aspects of advanced materials processing and fabrication. It covers topics such as additive manufacturing, nanomaterials, biomaterials, composites, ceramics, metals and alloys, smart materials, surface engineering, welding and joining and modelling & simulation. It is well aligned with the Institute thrust area i.e., Materials and Manufacturing. More than 350 delegates and over 20 industry stalls are participating during three days of conference from India and abroad.