3-day Vasanthotsavam concludes on grand note

Tirumala: The annual three-day Vasanthotsavam - spring festival concluded on a grand celestial note at Vasanta Mandapam at Tirumala on Tuesday evening.

The celestial Snapapna Tirumanjanam was rendered to the Utsava deities of Sri Malayappa-Sridevi-Bhudevi, Sri Kodandarama-Sita Devi-Lakshmana Swamy-Anjaneya and Sri Rukmini-Sri Krishna Swamy in a befitting manner amidst recitation of rhythmic Vedic hymns by the priests.

According to the temple Legend, the Vasanthotsavam festival was started during the period of King Achyutaraya in 1460s. The Annual Vasanthotsavam is performed at Tirumala on the auspicious days of Trayodasi, Chaturdasi and Pournami in the month of Chaitra (March/April) every year. This annual fete was believed to have introduced by the King to mark the arrival of Spring Season.

Lord and His Consorts are being given aromatic bath on these three days which is believed to give a soothing relief to the deities from the scorching Sun.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEO (H & E) Goutami, temple Dy EO Lokanatham, CPRO Dr Ravi and other officials, devotees participated in this festival.