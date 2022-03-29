3 police personnel suspended for colluding with murder accused

Tirupati: Following the official orders from Ananthapur Range DIG P Venkatarami Reddy (in-charge), urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu suspended three police personnel of Ramachandrapuram Police Station including CI Amarnatha Reddy, in-charge SI Chiranjeevi and a constable Shobhanadri for colluding with the accused in a murder case.

The three after colluding with the murder accused changed a murder case (Section-302) into a suspicious death (Section-174) and closed the case.

According to information from SP office, Kapileswaraiah (75) a native of Anuppalli in Ramachandra Puram mandal was blessed with three sons Umapathi (49), Hemasundar (48), Edu Bhushan (47). However, the three had been fighting over 7.5 acres of agriculture land which was to be divided among them.

Hemasundar was staying at Mangalam area with his wife Uma Maheswari and two children - son and daughter.

Kapileswaraiah along with his eldest and youngest sons hatched a plot to eliminate Hemasundar and called him to Anuppalli on February 6, 2022 for discussions on sharing of property and killed Hemasundar by hitting him on his head with a pestle at their house at Anuppalli.

After the accused colluded with police, the case was registered as suspicious death and was closed.

However, Uma Maheswari, wife of the deceased, attended 'Spandana' at the District Police Office (DPO) on March 21 and explained the case to SP who immediately called the three personnel from RC Puram station and placed them under Vacancy Reserve (VR). The SP handed over reinvestigation of the case to another officer.

Based on the fresh investigation report, just a week after the complaint from the wife of the deceased, the SP suspended the three police personnel on Monday after arresting. The three murder accused were arrested earlier by the police.