Live
- Realty sector stocks top-performing sector of FY24
- 'Enemy knows this is New India', says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Churu
- BJP aims to repeat win in K'taka's Dakshina Kannada LS seat
- Vellampally Srinivasa Rao takes part in birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram
- Congress manifesto for 2024 polls: Mahalakshmi for women, MSP guarantee for farmers, pledge to abolish Agnipath scheme
- Nijam Gelavali program held in Betamcherla
- Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith Pulls Off His Own Stunts in Daring Car Chase!
- SC stays Allahabad HC order striking down UP Madarsa Act, 2004
- Racer Akshay Gupta sole Indian driver for Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie, signs deal with Mertens Motorsport
- India Plans New AI Law to Safeguard Media and Content Creators: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Just In
39 Viswam students selected for Navodaya Vidyalayas
Tirupati: P Ganga Jaideep Reddy, V Laasya, N Likhitha, P Udhaya Sree, G Lakshmi Sree, N Kethan Bhaskar, N Jyoshna, A Gowtham Kumar, Hemanth and...
Tirupati: P Ganga Jaideep Reddy, V Laasya, N Likhitha, P Udhaya Sree, G Lakshmi Sree, N Kethan Bhaskar, N Jyoshna, A Gowtham Kumar, Hemanth and another 39 students of Viswam were selected for Navodaya Vidyalayas, informed State Vice-president of Coaching Federation of India and Viswam Educational Institutions Chairman Dr N Viswa Natha Reddy.
The results of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance examination held for the academic year of 2024-2025 at national level were released on Thursday.
Academic Director N Viswa Chandan Reddy, correspondent N Thulasi Viswanath and other staff members congratulated the students. Vishwanatha Reddy said that for the past 34 years, students of Viswam have been achieving best marks and ranks along with best results at national level competitive exams like Sainik, Navodaya and Military Schools.