39 Viswam students selected for Navodaya Vidyalayas

Tirupati: P Ganga Jaideep Reddy, V Laasya, N Likhitha, P Udhaya Sree, G Lakshmi Sree, N Kethan Bhaskar, N Jyoshna, A Gowtham Kumar, Hemanth and another 39 students of Viswam were selected for Navodaya Vidyalayas, informed State Vice-president of Coaching Federation of India and Viswam Educational Institutions Chairman Dr N Viswa Natha Reddy.

The results of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance examination held for the academic year of 2024-2025 at national level were released on Thursday.

Academic Director N Viswa Chandan Reddy, correspondent N Thulasi Viswanath and other staff members congratulated the students. Vishwanatha Reddy said that for the past 34 years, students of Viswam have been achieving best marks and ranks along with best results at national level competitive exams like Sainik, Navodaya and Military Schools.