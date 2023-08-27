Live
Just In
5-day Varunajapa Yagam concludes
TTD chairman says 32 Ritwiks performed the ritual with utmost dedication seeking the blessings of Rain God to bestow good rains and prosperity on the humanity
Tirumala: The five-day Kareeristi-Varunajapa-Parjanyashanti Yagam which began with Ankurarpanam on August 22 concluded with Purnahuti on Saturday here.
TTD chairman B Karunakar Reddy along with the TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy participated in the final day event held at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham.
Dharmagiri Peetham principal K S S Avadhani recited the Kareeristi-Varunajapa-Parjanyashanti mantras which were chanted by all.
Speaking on the occasion, the TTD chairman said seeking the benign blessings of Rain God to bestow good rains and prosperity on the humanity, 32 Ritwiks performed Kareeristi-Varunajapa-Parjanyashanti Yagam at Dharmagiri with utmost dedication and devotion.
Health officer Dr Sridevi, VGOs Bali Reddy, Giridhara Rao, faculty and students of Dharmagiri school and others were also present.