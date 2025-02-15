  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

5-day workshop on ‘Patent Application Drafting’ concludes at SPMVV

5-day workshop on ‘Patent Application Drafting’ concludes at SPMVV
x
Highlights

A five-day national-level workshop on ‘Patent Application Drafting and Filing Procedures in India’ concluded successfully on Friday, leav-ing participants enriched with valuable insights.

Tirupati: A five-day national-level workshop on ‘Patent Application Drafting and Filing Procedures in India’ concluded successfully on Friday, leav-ing participants enriched with valuable insights.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), the workshop was conducted by National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium En-terprises (ni-MSME), Hyderabad, in collaboration with Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, from February 10 to 14.

The event featured expert-led sessions, including an address by Dr Bi-jay Kumar Sahu, Head-NRDC, Visakhapatnam, who highlighted the importance of patent commercialisation and the role of technology and innovation centres in universities. Dr Dara Ajay, Head of Technol-ogy Transfer Office at IIT Chennai, provided insights into remedies for patent infringement, sparking engaging discussions among at-tendees.

The workshop concluded with a valedictory event, where chief guest Dr Glory Swarupa, Director General of ni-MSME, emphasised the sig-nificance of patenting and commended Prof DM Mamatha, the Organising Secretary, for her efforts in ensuring the event’s smooth exe-cution. Guest of Honour Dr BK Sahu encouraged participants to pa-tent their research and transform innovations into commercial products. Dr Dara Ajay also urged students to explore career opportunities in Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

The five-day workshop provided in-depth knowledge on patent filing and IPR, equipping attendees with essential skills to navigate the evolving landscape of technological advancements.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick