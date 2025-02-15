5-day workshop on ‘Patent Application Drafting’ concludes at SPMVV

Tirupati: A five-day national-level workshop on ‘Patent Application Drafting and Filing Procedures in India’ concluded successfully on Friday, leav-ing participants enriched with valuable insights.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), the workshop was conducted by National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium En-terprises (ni-MSME), Hyderabad, in collaboration with Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, from February 10 to 14.

The event featured expert-led sessions, including an address by Dr Bi-jay Kumar Sahu, Head-NRDC, Visakhapatnam, who highlighted the importance of patent commercialisation and the role of technology and innovation centres in universities. Dr Dara Ajay, Head of Technol-ogy Transfer Office at IIT Chennai, provided insights into remedies for patent infringement, sparking engaging discussions among at-tendees.

The workshop concluded with a valedictory event, where chief guest Dr Glory Swarupa, Director General of ni-MSME, emphasised the sig-nificance of patenting and commended Prof DM Mamatha, the Organising Secretary, for her efforts in ensuring the event’s smooth exe-cution. Guest of Honour Dr BK Sahu encouraged participants to pa-tent their research and transform innovations into commercial products. Dr Dara Ajay also urged students to explore career opportunities in Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

The five-day workshop provided in-depth knowledge on patent filing and IPR, equipping attendees with essential skills to navigate the evolving landscape of technological advancements.