5 more UPHCs to come up in pilgrim city

Tirupati: In an effort to extend medical and healthcare facilities in the pilgrim city, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati took up the construction of five Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) under the Centre sponsored National Health Mission programme.

Corporation Mayor Dr R Girisha, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with MP Dr M Gurumoorthy on Friday laid foundation to the UPHCs to be constructed in different localities in the city, with an outlay of Rs 4 crore i.e. Rs 80 lakh each, so as to ensure the medical and health facilities nearer to people.

The areas where the five UPHCs to be constructed include in Tirumala Reddy Nagar, Madhava Nagar, Auto Nagar, Thatha Nagar and Muthyala Reddy Palli taking the total number of UPHCs functioning in the city to 13 from 8. Speaking after the foundation stone laying to UPHCs, Karunakar Reddy said the YSRCP government was committed to the welfare of people including medical and healthcare and giving top priority for improving facilities. In the budget also the government increased the allocation to medical and health and family welfare substantially to create facilities in the state, he said.

Mayor Sirisha said the UPHCs proved immensely beneficial to the four lakh population in the city in the critical Covid pandemic period by taking up programmes to contain the virus and also for the cure of those affected.

Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha said that after identifying suitable sites in the five localities in the city proposals were sent for government approval and added both the Centre and state governments were involved in the new UPHCs. The Corporation aims to step up various health programmes and the people in need of medical facilities could reach a health centre within five minutes, after the completion of the five new UPHCs, he added.Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, corporators and corporation officials were present.