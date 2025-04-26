Live
8 red sanders smugglers held
Tirupati: RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force) arrested eight smugglers and seized 12 logs and a motorcycle from them in Veeraballi forest area of Annamaiah district.
A task force team led by RI Sai Giridhar and RSI Viswanath along with Forest Beat Officer Anil Kumar took up combing operation in Veeraballi forest area on Thursday late night. They found some people and a motorcycle near quarry point in the early hours of Friday. Upon seeing the police, the suspects tried to escape, but the police managed to nab eight of them. They found 12 red sanders logs after searching the area. The smugglers were taken to Tirupati taskforce police station.
DSPs Srinivas Reddy and Sharif found out during inquiry that the smugglers were from Tamil Nadu. A Case was registered and investigation is on.