A church pastor rapes a young woman in Tirupati

Tirupati: A church pastor Devashayam allegedly raped a 20 years young woman in Renigunta Mandal of Thukivakam Village which comes under Gajulamandyam police station limits. In the brutal attack that woman severely injured, later she was admitted for medical treatment in Tirupati maternity hospital.

This issue came to the light by the intervention of human rights Chittoor District wing , AIDWA and DYFI organisations on Wednesday. They visited the hospital and expressed their console to her and assured they will fight for justice. According to Victims information, she is working as a sales girl in a private products selling marketing company which belongs to Devshayam.

On October 3 night 7 pm the accused picked up the victim woman from Tirupati renigunta road and reached Thukivakam village Rayal Sykam lay out which place was isolated. There he sexually assaulted and raped the victim.

Over this incident, the victim woman approached the Disha police station police SI two days later to lodge complaint. Allegedly they did not take the complaint from the victim woman. They directed her to go to Tirupati east police station to lodge the complaint. In Tirupati east police station police also refused to receive the complaint from the victim, they said that crime spot is not under their limits hence they refused to book FIR against the accused Devashayam.

Following the police negligence, victim approached the Tirupati Urban ASP Supraja in Spandana Programme and brought the rape incident to the notice of ASP. Responding to the victims petition ASP ordered the Gajulamandyam SI to register the case immediately. Whatever, on the higher official's orders police booked FIR on October 10 against the Devshaya on the rape charges. For this almost they took one week time to register a case against the accused pastor.

In the meanwhile, on Wednesday few women associations and peoples organisations met the victim in hospital where she is undergoing treatment for severe injuries. They enquired about the incident and demanded for suspension of Tirupati Disha Police station SI Himabindu. Because she refused to book the case under zearo FIR on this rape incident when the victim was approched her one week ago and SI advised to approach the east police.