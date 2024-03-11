Abhinay Reddy launches hectic campaign in pilgrim city

Tirupati: With the elections coming closer, YSRCP youth leader and party candidate for Tirupati Assembly constituency Bhumana Abhinay Reddy stepped up his campaign.

Abhinay who is also Tirupati Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor spared no efforts to complete the massive development initiative taken up by the corporation to improve basic infrastructure facilities on an unprecedented scale. Indeed it is a dawn to dusk hectic campaign covering both development activities and also party electioneering taking it to the next level to ensure his win in the ensuing elections to the State Assembly.

Abhinay starts his day with meeting officials as well as party activists early in the morning and begins with the inspection of road works. It is to be noted that the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) took up 22 master plan roads, dozen each of widening of busy roads and another dozen of slipway roads linking busy roads. And also providing free lefts at all heavy traffic junctions to totally end traffic congestion and also keeping in view the free flow of traffic for another 20 years.

Abhinay begins with inspecting the master plan roads which are in progress to speed up and complete them as per the schedule or even ahead of it.

After the inspection he will meet various groups one after another in various places which will go on till noon.

He will hold group meetings with various sections like apartments association members, teachers, private transportation operators like taxis, autos, vendors and so on. In the meeting first he will find out the problems they are facing or seeking suggestions for improving the city to make it No 1 in the country.

Instead of simply hearing the problems he then and there try to solve them, if it does not involve major financial one he will contact the officials concerned, discuss with them and instruct them.

For instance, at Nandanam apartment which has 125 plots the residents told him they were suffering with no underground drainage connection. Abhinay, contractors, corporation officials as well as the builders provided a solution, much to the joy of residents and ending their severe problem.

Similarly the taxi, auto drivers, vendors, teachers, NGOs and walkers also brought their issues to his notice seeking solutions and the young leader responded immediately making an impact. In the next session after the lunch break the same busy meeting of various groups will take place.

Unlike rhetoric the young leader point by point explains the development that took place in the last 3 years and many long pending problems being solved.

He was very candid and even daring to seek the people to vote for him if they believe that he did many good things changing the face of the famous pilgrim city for the better and making the lives of people in the city easy and happy, or else they need not favour him. He ends the day-long programme with inspecting road works and other development activities only to resume his busy schedule next day after day break.

There is no second opinion that the city has not witnessed such a non-stop campaign and the young leader is acting with the confidence that came out of his success, realising the development of the city not in words but in deeds.