Accelerate pending NH, railway projects: Collector to officials

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar urged officials to expedite pending land acquisition related to key infrastructure projects, including national highways, railways and the Tirupati-Renigunta Bypass.

He emphasised the need for timely completion of these construction works and directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and revenue officials to focus on resolving land disputes swiftly to ensure the projects stay on schedule.

During a review meeting held here on Tuesday, the Collector along with Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, discussed the progress of various projects with officials from the NHAI, including project directors, Gudur sub-collector Raghavendra Meena and RDOs from Tirupati, Sullurpeta and Srikalahasti. Local tahsildars and VROs also participated in the meeting.

The Collector highlighted the progress of ongoing national highway development projects in the district, such as the construction of the Kadapa-Renigunta and Renigunta-Naidupeta six-lane highways.

He stressed the need to fast-track the Tirupati Bypass, which connects Kaluru Cross to Renigunta and accelerate the expansion of the Renigunta-Chennai four-lane road. The Collector also recommended resolving land acquisition issues promptly to initiate the widening work.

Among other projects, the Naidupeta-East Kanupuru six-lane highway, a 35-kilometre stretch near Krishnapatnam Port and the four-lane road from Chillakur Cross to East Kanupur among others were mentioned. These projects are expected to boost connectivity and aid the industrial sector, especially through better access to national highways.

Regarding the Chennai National Highway 205, the Collector called for fresh land acquisition proposals. He also urged officers to address land issues concerning the Srikalahasti-Nadikudi railway project to avoid delays. Progress on the Tirupati-Pakala double-line railway track’s land acquisition must continue and pending land matters for the IIT, IISER and IIIT Sri City campuses should be resolved urgently, he added.

NHAI officials assured the Collector that pending works near the airport would be completed by November 10 and the Renigunta-Naidupeta road project would be finished by the end of November. The Pileru-Kaluru Road construction is expected to be completed by January 15, 2025.