AIDS awareness programmes highlight theme ‘Take the Rights Path’

Tirupati: As part of World AIDS Day 2024, the District AIDS Control and Prevention Organisation of Tirupati conducted awareness programmes to highlight the theme, ‘Take the Rights Path’. The events aimed to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS and the importance of safeguarding individual rights.

Tirupati DM&HO Dr U Sreehari emphasised that individuals living with HIV could lead extended lives if they adhere to Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) medication regularly. He urged those affected to avail of free treatment provided at government hospitals.

Superintendent of Ruia Hospital Dr G Ravi Prabhu elaborated on this year’s theme, encouraging communities to exercise their rights to health and equality while adhering to preventive measures to curb the spread of HIV. He stressed collective efforts in combating stigma and discrimination.

President of the Tirupati District Network Ramesh, SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan, DPMO Dr P Srinivas Rao (DPMO), District Malaria Officer Dr Roop Kumar, SETVEN CEO Mohan Kumar and ART medical officer Dr Ananda Rao were among those participated.

In Chittoor, the Urban Development Authority (CHUDA) Chairperson, Katari Hemalatha, flagged off an AIDS awareness rally from the Government Hospital to the Gandhi Statue. The rally, attended by students from Apollo institutions, featured slogans on HIV/AIDS prevention and culminated in a pledge to combat the disease.

Following the rally, a cultural programme on HIV/AIDS awareness was organised at the Zilla Parishad meeting hall, showcasing messages through art and performances.

Speaking at the event, Hemalatha emphasised that any discriminatory behaviour toward individuals with AIDS would result in a fine of Rs 1 lakh. She urged pregnant women to undergo regular check-ups to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

Chittoor DM&HO Dr Prabhavathi Devi, Additional DM&HO Dr Venkata Prasad, RBSK Coordinator Dr Sirisha and others participated in the day’s activities, reiterating the state’s commitment to an AIDS-free future.