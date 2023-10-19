All set for Garudotsavam at Tirumala today, TTD makes all arrangements

The Tirumala Navaratri Brahmotsavam is taking place on a grand note and the event has reached the fifth day wherein the presiding deity will appear in the form of Mohini followed by Garudotsavam. On this special occasion, special arrangements were made and the lord Malayappaswamy will adorned with Lakshmi kasulaharam and sahasranama kasula haram during the Garudotsavam.



To facilitate the smooth conduct of Garudotsavam, two-wheelers have been prohibited on the Tirumala Ghat road. The TTD has deployed around 4,000 policemen and 1,000 TTD vigilance personnel to ensure security and made arrangements for approximately 200,000 people to view the vehicle services from the gallery. Devotees waiting outside will be directed through a special queue line. Art groups from 14 states will also perform at the Garudotsavam.

The influx of devotees has reduced at Tirumala temple on Thursday and it is likely to take 12 hours for tokenless Sarvadarshans while the special darshan takes around 4 hours. The devotees rush on Wednesday was also slight with a total of 68,763 devotees visited temple and 28,377 people offered hair. The Tirumala temple has grossed Rs. 2.56 crore through temple hundi.