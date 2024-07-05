Alluri Sitarama Raju a pride of Andhras

Tirupati: Alluri Sitarama Raju made an indelible mark in the Indian history of freedom struggle and stood as a nightmare for Britishers with his fearless revolutionary ideologies, said renowned scholars.

On his 127th birth anniversary, TTD paid tributes to the great freedom fighter at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Thursday. SVU research scholar Ramesh Babu said Alluri was best remembered for leading Rampa Rebellion against the British in which he organised the tribal people of Vishakhapatnam and East Godavari districts to revolt against British government. He sacrificed his life for the sake of his motherland at young age. He is always remembered and revered for his act of bravery and is the pride of Andhras, he added.

Deputy EO Welfare Anandaraju, Deputy EO Devendrababu, SPWDPG Telugu HoD Dr Krishnaveni and other employees were present.