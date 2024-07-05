  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Alluri Sitarama Raju a pride of Andhras

Scholars paying tributes to the portrait of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Tirupati on Thursday
x

Scholars paying tributes to the portrait of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Tirupati on Thursday

Highlights

Tirupati: Alluri Sitarama Raju made an indelible mark in the Indian history of freedom struggle and stood as a nightmare for Britishers with his...

Tirupati: Alluri Sitarama Raju made an indelible mark in the Indian history of freedom struggle and stood as a nightmare for Britishers with his fearless revolutionary ideologies, said renowned scholars.

On his 127th birth anniversary, TTD paid tributes to the great freedom fighter at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Thursday. SVU research scholar Ramesh Babu said Alluri was best remembered for leading Rampa Rebellion against the British in which he organised the tribal people of Vishakhapatnam and East Godavari districts to revolt against British government. He sacrificed his life for the sake of his motherland at young age. He is always remembered and revered for his act of bravery and is the pride of Andhras, he added.

Deputy EO Welfare Anandaraju, Deputy EO Devendrababu, SPWDPG Telugu HoD Dr Krishnaveni and other employees were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X