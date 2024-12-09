Alumni walkathon calls for revitalisation of AP Residential Schools

Tirupati: In a bid to secure the future of residential schools in the State, alumni of Gyarampalli Residential School organised a five-kilometer walkathon on Sunday. The event, which drew 150 former students, commenced from Sri Venkateswara University auditorium and culminated at Garuda Circle near Alipiri and returned back to the auditorium.

The walkathon saw alumni, who have excelled in various fields, ranging from professors to engineers come together to raise awareness about the declining conditions of residential schools in the state. They marched through key landmarks, including SVU and the SV Vedic University, to highlight their cause.

Speaking at Garuda Circle, Gyarampalli Alumni Association president Ravindra Babu underscored the global recognition achieved by students who studied in these residential schools. However, he lamented that over the past decade, these institutions have suffered due to a lack of infrastructure, teaching staff, and administrative support.

“We received quality education, discipline, and knowledge that helped us succeed internationally. But today, these schools are in a dire state. We are ready to fund development projects worth crores, but we need the government to step up with teachers, facilities and support”.

The alumni stressed the need for modernisation of residential schools to compete with contemporary educational standards. The walkathon participants urged the government to take immediate action to revitalize these institutions. Association Vice-President Rajasekhar Reddy, Governing Council Member B Mohan Reddy and Treasurer Uday Bhanu Reddy and others took part.