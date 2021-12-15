Amaravati farmers receive grand welcome from Opposition parties

Tirupati: Amaravati farmers received a grand welcome from opposition parties amid incessant showers in Tirupati on Tuesday.

TDP, BJP, Jana Sena, Congress, CPI and CPM cadres took part in the Maha Padayatra and raised slogans in favour of capital Amaravati and against three capitals.

TDP leaders N Amaranatha Reddy, Pulivarthy Nani, G Narasimha Yadav, M Suguna, N Kishore Kumar Reddy, RC Munikrishna and others participated in the Padayatra from Ambedkar statue opposite RTC bus station and welcomed the farmers.

BJP leaders G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, Santha Reddy, Gundala Gopinath, A Munikrishna, Viswanath among others took part in the Padayatra. Jana Sena leaders Pasupuleti Hariprasad, Kiran Royal, CPI leaders Ramanaidu, Radhakrishna and C Penchalaiah also participated in the rally at Ambedkar statue. APCC working president N Tulasi Reddy, Mangati Gopal Reddy, P Naveen Kumar Reddy and leaders of various associations including the Bar Association have also joined Amaravati farmers and expressed their solidarity. CPM leaders Vandavasi Nagaraju, Jayachandra, Sai Lakshmi along with others welcomed the padayatra at Ruia Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion the leaders said that the response to the Padayatra from the people was tremendous which indicates their intention for one State and one capital. The government should realise the people's pulse and announce Amaravati as the capital of AP and develop it on all fronts. The government should change its mind for the sake of farmers.

They recalled that YSRCP had agreed to Amaravati as the capital while in opposition and took a U-turn after coming to power. TDP, BJP, Congress and other leaders have reiterated their support for the farmers and demanded Amaravati should be made as capital without further ambiguity.

The general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women Annie Raja recalled that the farmers had given 33,000 acres of land to the previous government. It was not proper to change the capital with the change of guard in the State as the agreements will never change.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should recognise the sacrifices made by the farmers and develop Amaravati on all fronts and retain it as the State capital. She took part in the Padayatra from RTC bus station to Alipiri along with other leaders like Jaya Lakshmi, Durga Bhavani, Dr Rajani and others.