Anantapur: 2.94 lakh farmers get funds under Rythu Bharosa

Anantapur : Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had released third tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan financial assistance for the year 2023-24 to 2,94,353 farmers in the district. He released an amount of Rs 59.01 crore through virtual mode from his Tadepalli camp office on Wednesday. He also released incentive amount of Rs 17.25 crore for women, who promptly paid their zero interest loans for the years 2021-22 and Kharif 2022.

Rs 2,000 was credited into the bank accounts of 53.58 lakh farmers for the fifth consecutive year. Similarly, under zero interest scheme, 10,78,615 farmers to incentives worth Rs 215.98 crore for prompt loan repayment.

District Collector M Gowthami, ZP chairperson B Girijamma and beneficiaries participated in the video conference. ZP chairperson Boya Girijamma said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stands for the welfare of the farmers. For the fifth consecutive year, Rythu Bharosa amount was credited into the accounts of farmers. A farmer from Kundurpi mandal, Babu thanked the CM for the support giving to farmers. He informed that he had received Rs 3,650 incentive money under zero interest scheme.