Anantapur: Two held for possessing gun

Anantapur : District special branch police and Itikalapalli police conducted joint raids and arrested two persons for possession of firearms. One country-made gun and 60 Karnataka Tetra packets were seized from them. Police are hunting to nab another person.

The arrested were identified as Nadimidoddi Pennobulesu (35), a tractor driver from Upparapally village, Anantapuram rural mandal, and E Kannayya (35), native of Kampli Kottala village of Bellary district, Karnataka and presently staying at Minority Colony of Raptadu mandal.

District SP KKN Anburajan gave out the details at a press conference here on Wednesday. N Pennobulesu and E Kannaiah and the absconding one were addicted and took loans about Rs 30 lakh. To pay the debts, the trio have been bringing Karnataka liquor illegally and selling it to higher prices in Upparapally and surrounding villages, for the past four months. Later, to extort people, they bought a gun and hid it in the hut near Shiva bricks kiln.

Following the instructions of district SP KKN Anburajan, Anantapur rural DSP BV Siva Reddy, district special branch CI Zakir Hussain, Itikalapalli SSI Raghavendra Reddy and Itikalapalli special branch police searched the hut at Siva bricks kiln between Upparapally-Pasaluru villages.

SP KKN Anburajan urged the people if they see anyone possessing weapons, selling Karnataka liquor illegally to his phone number 9440796800. He assured that details of those, who gives the information will be kept confidential.