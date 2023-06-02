Live
- 45 Bags Containing Human Remains Were Discovered In Mexico Ravine
- YS Viveka murder: CBI court adjourns hearing on YS Bhaskar Reddy's bail plea, asks CBI to file counter
- Hyderabad: Not all minorities vote for AIMIM, flays KTR
- Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him ‘doyen of Indian cinema’
- OTT releases to watch for in June, 2023
- State government ignores Governor on Telangana Formation Day celebrations
- Eye drops slow nearsightedness progression in kids: Study
- A unique amalgamation of sport and fashion
- RTC drivers love their profession and work with commitment: Sajjanar
- ‘Neela Nannila’ is a lovely melody from “7:11 PM”
Andhra Pradesh: Devotees rush increases to Tirumala, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans
The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala with all the compartments are full and it would take 24 hours to complete Sarvadarshans.
Meanwhile, Jyeshthabhishekam will be held at Tirumala temple from today to June 4, which is performed to protect the idols from rust.
The idol will be repaired as part of the event once a year and later will be decorated with diamond ornaments on the first day followed by pearl ornaments on second day and with Gold on the third day.
Arjitha Seva services will be cancelled on Sunday amid Jyeshthabhishekam.
