Andhra Pradesh: TTD vigilance officers seize Rs. 10 lakh from beggar's house in Tirumala

In a shocking incident, lakhs of rupees were found in the house of a beggar in Tirumala when TTD officers went to seize the beggar's house. They were surprised to find Rs. 10 lakh cash in that house. TTD vigilance officers recovered the body of a man named Srinivasa Chary, living a life of begging in Tirumala.

Going into details, Srinivasa Chary has been staying at his house with door no. 75 in Seshachalanagar near Tirumala from 2007. Since then, he has amassed huge sums of money by doing small businesses and begging in Tirumala. He kept the money he earned at home and, however, died of an illness last year. Hence, the TTD tried to seize the house as there were no heirs to Srinivasa Chary.

As part of this, vigilance officers and revenue officials reached Seshachalanagar on Monday and carried out inspections. While inspecting various items in the house, currency notes were found in large quantities in two suitcases, including old denominations of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes. However, the amount Rs. 10 lakh and shifted to the treasury.