ANGRAU releases Rs 13.42 lakh for 9 agricultural start-ups

Tirupati: Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University released Rs 13.42 lakh for seven agricultural start-ups (incubation companies) to develop various pre-seed stage products for agricultural needs.

University director, research, Dr T Giridhar Kirshan and executive council member T Murali Nath Reddy jointly handed over the cheques to start-up company representatives at Regional Agricultural Research Station, here on Tuesday.

In this connection, director Giridhar Krishana addressing the agri scientists and start-up company representatives said that the Andhra Pradesh government was going to encourage various start-up companies to make farming easy in the state by coming up with equipment for farm mechanisation.

He added that previously ANGRAU trained more than 20 young entrepreneurs as part of incubation training at Tirupati RARS, and the varsity was going to give a shape to their new innovative ideas to fulfil the farm mechanisation needs.

Later, EC member T Murali Nath Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen to improve the field level conditions in agricultural sector for changing the fate of farmers.