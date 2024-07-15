Anivara Asthanam at Tirumala tomorrow

Tirumala: The traditional annual budget festival, Anivara Asthanam, takes place at the start of Aani (Tamil) month. This year, the ritual is being celebrated on July 16.

The Utsava deities of Sri Malayappa, Sridevi and Bhudevi along with Sri Vishwaksena would be seated in the Ghanta Mandapam at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple facing Garudalwar on the occasion. On the occasion, Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy offers six Pattu Vastrams out of which four will be adorned to main deity and one to Malayappa and another to Vishwaksena.

Later, the archakas hang the temple treasure keys on the right hand of Sri Pedda Jeeyar, Sri Chinna Jeeyar of Tirumala and TTD EO following age-old tradition and later place the keys at the holy feet of Srivaru.

In the evening, the procession of Pushpa Pallaki takes place.

TTD cancelled all Arjitha sevas, including Astadala Pada Padmaradhama on the day following Anivara Asthanam.

At Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati, this fete is observed in the evening between 5.30 pm and 7 pm.

In Sri Kodanda Ramalayam in Tirupati, special Asthanam will be observed between 4pm and 5pm.