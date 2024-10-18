Anticipatory measures helped in tackling cyclonic rains: Civic chief

Tirupati: The municipal corporation was able to tackle the cyclonic rains and minimised inconvenience to the people by taking up anticipatory measures, stated Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya.

She said, well ahead of heavy rains the corporation took up desilting and cleaning of all drains including storm water, drains, which prevented rainwater flow on the roads in most places on a massive scale, additionally diversion of rainwater into the tank and prevented inundation of road in low lying areas.

With moderate rains in the catchment areas, Malvadi Gundam and Kapilatheertham didn’t received massive water inflow and also rainwaters from Tirumala hills was under control.

Further, the civic chief said the diversion of water from Leela Mahal junction and Karakambadi road into Vinayaka Sagar successfully checked overflowing of the drains. This apart, pumping up of rainwater in Laxmipuram circle and DR Mahal avoided waterlogging. The Commissioner along with engineering officials inspected rehabilitation centre and relief measures in Koramenugunta, Autonagar and Pulavaniginta on Thursday.

She said desilting and cleaning of drains in low lying areas helped in discharging heavy rainwater and in putting a check to inundation. People, who took shelter during heavy rains, are returning to their houses as the rains recede.

The corporation also launched massive sanitation, restoring normalcy almost in all places in the city. Spraying bleaching powder, fogging and chlorination of water were going on full swing to prevent spread of diseases.

Commissioner Mourya thanked the corporation staff for the excellent work in helping the people in overcoming rain effect. SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, Gomati, Devi Kumari, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, revenue officer Sethu Madhav, Ravi were present.