AP Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma offers prayers to Goddess Padmavathi

Tirupati: AP Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma along with his family members offered prayers to Goddess Padmavathi in Tiruchanur here on Saturday.

On his arrival at temple, TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Temple DyEO Kasturi Bai and temple priests welcomed him with temple honours. After darshan of the Goddess JEO presented Ammavari Prasadam. After darshan, the Chief Secretary went to Tirumala.

TTD senior officials including Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Chief Security and Vigilance Officer Gopinath Jatti received him at Sri Padmavathi Rest House on the hills. Sources said, Sameer Sharma will visit the shrine during VIP break to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara, on Sunday.