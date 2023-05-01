AP CM Cup tourney begins in Tirupati today

Tirupati: Tirupati will be hosting State-level AP CM cup tournament from May 1 for five days. It is being held under the auspices of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP).



District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy held review meetings with officials of various departments and entrusted responsibilities to conduct the tournament smoothly and successfully.

The inaugural function of the tourney will be held at SV University Tarakarama Stadium on Monday at 4 pm in which Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sports RK Roja will be the chief guest. Other local public representatives and district officials will also take part in the event. The administrative officer (AO) of SAAP G Dharma Rao told The Hans India that AP CM Cup is a major milestone in the history of sports in AP and its purpose was to identify and nurture sporting talent.

The tournament was earlier held in 14 disciplines in the 13 erstwhile districts and they were held right from mandal, constituency and district levels and now the State-level event will be held in Tirupati. For this, the government sanctioned a sum of Rs 1.40 cr and SAAP in association with the district administration will be organising the mega event.

The State-level tourney will also be held in 14 disciplines at 14 different venues in the city. The AO said that in-charge coaches of 14 disciplines along with allotted groundsmen prepared the grounds which are suitable to conduct games in a befitting manner.

All the necessary infrastructure like Shamiyanas, drinking water, mikes etc., will be provided at all the playgrounds. Medical teams will be deployed at the venues to meet any emergencies.

As many as 3,768 players including 2,033 men and 1,735 women covering the 14 disciplines from the erstwhile 13 districts will participate in the tourney along with 1,000 officiating staff at various levels.

Elaborate arrangements were made to provide accommodation to the players and coaches. For women, the accommodation has been provided at Sri Padmavathi junior college and degree colleges while the men players will be accommodated at SV Arts College and SGS college hostels. Youth hostel, Vishnu Nivasam and hotel rooms will also be used for the purpose.