AP Home minister V. Anitha arrives in Tirupati, to extend assistance to deceased infant's kin

Andhra Pradesh State Home and Disaster Management Minister V. Anitha arrived at Renigunta Airport for a two-day visit to Tirupati district, where she was warmly welcomed by local dignitaries, including Chittoor MP Daggamalla Prasada Rao, Special Subba Rayudu, District Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, former MLA Sugunamma, former TUDA Chairman Narasimha Yadav, and RDO Srikalahasti Bhanu Prakash Reddy.

Following her arrival, Minister Anitha proceeded to AM Puram village in Vadamala Peta mandal as instructed by the Chief Minister. During her visit, she will mee with the family of a young girl who fell victim to a tragic infanticide case. In a gesture of compassion and support, the minister will hand over financial assistance of ₹10 lakhs on behalf of the government to help the affected family.