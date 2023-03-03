AP will get massive investments within 100 days of TDP returning to power: Lokesh

Chandragiri (Tirupati district): The state will witness huge investments within 100 days of the TDP forming the government again, said party national general secretary Nara Lokesh. On the 32nd day of his padayatra 'Yuva Galam' on Thursday, he had an interaction with representatives of the Muslim community at Damalacheruvu of Chandragiri Assembly constituency. He said that during the YSRCP rule, investors are deserting the state leaving the youth unemployed.





He stated that the voters have elected Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy as their MLA twice and asked what developmental activities he has undertaken in these 10 years. Saying that at least 10 Muslims were done to death during the Jagan Mohan Reddy rule, he said that one Ibrahim was murdered in daylight on the streets of Narasaraopet for fighting for mosque lands. Lokesh said that the TDP never took any kind of negative measures even when the party had an understanding with the BJP. Soon after the TDP forms the government, all the problems of Muslims will be resolved on a war footing basis, he said.





Earlier, the representatives of the United Teachers Federation (UTF) and the Noble Teachers Association met him at the campsite of Gummadivari Indlu of Chandragiri constituency. He said that the Jagan government is targeting the teaching community and false cases are being registered against those who fight for their rights. The representatives of the teachers' unions complained to him that the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) arrears, dearness allowance for 2022 have not been paid to them till now. Since the courses in the primary education and secondary education have been reduced, it is seriously impacting the academic standards.





Later at Kondepalli Cross, he interacted with farmers. They said that the expenditure has gone up for agriculture due to which they are incurring huge losses. Also, there is no power subsidy for farmers as extended by the earlier TDP government. Lokesh told them that as long as they accept money for voting there will be no change in their lives and they will not get the MSP for their farm products. "In the coming elections too you will be offered a kg of gold and Rs 5,000 per vote. If you again elect the same candidate you will have to face the music," Lokesh remarked.





The padayatra has completed 422.8 km as he covered a distance of 12.5 km on Thursday. It was completed in Chandragiri constituency and entered Punganur Assembly constituency where he will continue it on Friday.



