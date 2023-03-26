  • Menu
Apollo University, ESIGELEC sign pact for dual degree

Apollo University, ESIGELEC sign pact for dual degree
The Apollo University V-C Dr H Vinod Bhat and Cyril Marteaux of ESIGELEC exchanging the MoU in Chittoor on Saturday




The Apollo University (TAU), Chittoor and ESIGELEC, Rouen, France signed a MoU to explore the possibility of starting a dual degree Masters programme in VLSI Design and Embedded Systems.

Tirupati: The Apollo University (TAU), Chittoor and ESIGELEC, Rouen, France signed a MoU to explore the possibility of starting a dual degree Masters programme in VLSI Design and Embedded Systems. Dr H Vinod Bhat, Vice Chancellor of TAU has expressed his intention of initiating the programme from the academic year 2023-24. ESIGELEC, which is a 100-year-old institution has world-class facilities, extensive network of industry partners in the Normandie region and rich experience of offering such dual degree programmes over more than 15 years with universities across the world.


Cyril Marteaux, Director, International Collaborations and Vidya Suresh, ESIGELEC South Asia head, were present. COO Naresh Reddy, Registrar Dr Potharaju and faculty of The Apollo University were present during the signing ceremony held in Chittoor on Saturday.


