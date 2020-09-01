Atchannaidu reaches Tirumala to worship Lord

Tirupati: Senior TDP leader and deputy leader in the State Assembly K Atchannaidu reached Tirupati on Tuesday evening along with his family members.

It may be recalled that he was discharged from NRI Hospital in Guntur on Monday after undergoing treatment for Covid-19 while he was in judicial custody in the multi crore ESI scam.

After his release he wanted to visit Tirumala to worship Lord Venkateswara and reached there by road. He will have darshan of the Lord on Wednesday morning along with his wife and two children.

He was received at Alipiri by TNSF national coordinator A Ravinaidu, Anand Goud, Pawan Kalyan, Parthu, Sriram and others.