Atmakur town will be developed with Rs 12.8 crore: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy stated that he will try to bring back the past glory to Atmakur municipality by developing it in all fronts.

Addressing the media after reviewing various problems in Atmakur municipality here on Sunday, the Minister reminded that Atmakur panchayat was upgraded as municipality with his initiation when he was a Minister 10 years ago. He disclosed that it was proposed to develop Atmakur town with Rs 12.8 crore, apart from drinking water scheme with Rs 9.04 crore with Amruth (Central government) funds, Rs 3.18 crore for construction of Sewage Treatment Plant, Rs 22.81 lakh for silt removal works.

Minister Anam has disclosed that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will lay foundation for the proposed works. He said it was also proposed to establish Gurukul Patasala for Backward Classes very soon. As part of this initiative, classes will be run from class 5 to 8 with 160 students from the current academic year at the second floor of AP Gurukul Patasala building in Atmakur town.

The Minister informed that it was also proposed to construct walking track along with dividers, central lighting from Anjayaneya Swamy temple to Atmakur town in the interest of people. Later, Minister Anam has inspected mineral water plant and lab in the town and directed the officials to ensure clean drinking water supply.