Avilala Park will be ready in 3 months: TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy

Tirupati: Tirupati Urban Development Authority Chairman and MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said that Avilala Park will be available for public use within three months. On Thursday, the TUDA Chairman inspected the Avilala park pending works and discussed with the TTD and TUDA engineering officials on the progress of works.

In this connection, Chevireddy asked the officials to complete the park works taken up in 150 acres of land within three months. He said open air restaurant, 3 km cycling track, children's play zone, greenery with religious themes and toilets will come up in the mega park. "This is one of the big relief and recreation zone in the city for residents from their daily stress," Chevireddy added.