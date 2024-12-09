Bhagavad Gita competition held

Tirupati: On the occasion of Gita Jayanti on December 11, Bhagavad Gita memorisation competition was conducted on Sunday at Tirupati Annamacharya Kalamandiram under the auspices of Hindu Charitable Projects.

This competition was held in two categories, students aged below 18 years and above 18 years, in 6th chapter Atma Samyama Yoga. The students again categorised as 6th and 7th class as one and 8th and 9th class students as second category.

A total of 139 students from TTD educational institutions and various private schools in Tirupati participated in this competition.

The first winner for classes 6-7 was K Swathi, second winner K Bhoomi and third winner was K Sahastra. While the first, second and third prizes were won by K Nandini, K Nagamallishwari and M Vaishnavi of 8th and 9th calss.

The first, second and third prizes for students aged above 18 years went to KV Lakshmidevi, MS Jyoti and P Hema, while KP Srimukunda, G Jeevan Srinivas and M Neeraja Vardhan won first, second and third prizes for students aged below 18 years.Prizes will be distributed to the winners on December 11 evening at Annamacharya Kala Mandiram in Tirupati.